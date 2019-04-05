I love today’s deal, which is for Air Vinyl Design’s ZenPod. This is a leather AirPods case with finger pads and bearings that turn it into a fidget spinner. In other words, it’s two things I personally love, a fidget spinner and a leather AirPods case. I have two ZenPods myself, and I think they’re great. You can get a ZenPod through our deal for $24.99, 16% off retail, and it fits all AirPods case models. Check out the video below for a closer look.

Check It Out: ZenPod Leather Fidget Spinning Case for AirPods: $24.99