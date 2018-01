We have a deal on the Zmodo Pivot 1080p Wireless All-in-One Security Camera System, designed to give you a complete, 360º HD view of any room. It does so with sensors that can autorotate the camera when motion is detected. It has a built-in Bluetooth speaker and other features, too. Read the deal listing and specs for more. It’s $74.99 through us.

