After a lot of negative attention from press and privacy advocates, Zoom has backtracked on its stance. It will provide free users with end-to-end encryption, a feature previously limited to paying customers.

The company said that free users will have to verify themselves with a phone number in a one-time process. It claimed that this will stop bad actors from creating multiple abusive accounts. Zoom is also releasing an updated design of its end-to-end encryption solution on GitHub that intends to achieve a balance between “the legitimate right of all users to privacy and the safety of users.”

Good to see Zoom do this.

Check It Out: Zoom Backtracks, Will Give Free Users Encryption Protection