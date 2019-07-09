In an updated blog post, the Zoom web server will be removed in the next update, given recent information that it can be exploited.

JULY 9 PATCH: The patch planned for tonight (July 9) at or before 12:00 AM PT will do the following: 1. Remove the local web server entirely, once the Zoom client has been updated – We are stopping the use of a local web server on Mac devices. Once the patch is deployed, Mac users will be prompted in the Zoom user interface (UI) to update their client. Once the update is complete, the local web server will be completely removed on that device.

Check It Out: Zoom Web Server Will Be Removed in New Update