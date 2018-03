Check out the Ztylus Revolver M Series of camera lenses for iPhone 7/8, iPhone 7/8 Plus, and iPhone X. It comes with a case that has a magnetic attachment on the back. Attach the lens kit, and rotate the lens you want into place, as shown in the video. It comes with six lenses, including two telephoto lenses, macro, super macro, wide-angle, and fisheye. It’s $49.99 through us.

