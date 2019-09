We have an interesting pair of speakers for today’s deal, the Zulu Audio Alpha Wearable Speakers. These are personal Bluetooth speakers—not headphones—that stay attached to your body using magnets that clip to your clothing. They’re $39.99 through our deal. I’m linking to a black pair, but there’s also a white pair at the same price.

