Geeky Cyber Monday Savings: Sonos, Default Folder, MailSuite, and More

Dave Hamilton

We geeks love both our gadgets and our apps that help us use them. And for this particular geek, well, I have some favorites. Lucky for us all, some of those favorites are offering sales for Cyber Monday 2019, and I wanted to make sure you were aware:

  • St. Clair Software, makers of Mac Geek Gab favorites Default Folder X and App Tamer (among others!) is offering 25% off all their apps with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY2019. (And their app, HistoryHound, is slated as Cool Stuff Found during today’s upcoming Mac Geek Gab 791!).
  • MailSuite, a set of Mail plugins for macOS which I find indispensable, is 50% off for today. Coupon BLACK19 is all you need to save $30 today, and it should already be added when you use the link.
  • Sonos extends their Black Friday deals on Home Theater (which are still available today!) with equally-as-rare deals on their speakers. Save $50 on Sonos One (down to $149), $40 on One SL (at $129!), and $100 on the stellar Play:5 (today just $399).
  • For smart thermostats, we prefer ecobee here in the frigid (and snow-buried!) northeast, but when you’ve got just two wires, Google’s Nest is the best option, so we use both.

If you have some of your favorites, please leave them in the comments below, and enjoy saving a bunch of money today!

grayprog
Member
grayprog

We, at Apparent Software, offer all our Mac apps, including the popular productivity app Trickster, at 50% off during Cyber Monday. No coupon code is required.

12 hours ago