Geeky Cyber Monday Savings: Sonos, Default Folder, MailSuite, and More

We geeks love both our gadgets and our apps that help us use them. And for this particular geek, well, I have some favorites. Lucky for us all, some of those favorites are offering sales for Cyber Monday 2019, and I wanted to make sure you were aware:

St. Clair Software, makers of Mac Geek Gab favorites Default Folder X and App Tamer (among others!) is offering 25% off all their apps with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY2019 . (And their app, HistoryHound, is slated as Cool Stuff Found during today’s upcoming Mac Geek Gab 791!).

. (And their app, HistoryHound, is slated as Cool Stuff Found during today’s upcoming Mac Geek Gab 791!). MailSuite, a set of Mail plugins for macOS which I find indispensable, is 50% off for today. Coupon BLACK19 is all you need to save $30 today, and it should already be added when you use the link.

is all you need to save $30 today, and it should already be added when you use the link. Sonos extends their Black Friday deals on Home Theater (which are still available today!) with equally-as-rare deals on their speakers. Save $50 on Sonos One (down to $149), $40 on One SL (at $129!), and $100 on the stellar Play:5 (today just $399).

For smart thermostats, we prefer ecobee here in the frigid (and snow-buried!) northeast, but when you’ve got just two wires, Google’s Nest is the best option, so we use both. ecobee has a $20 off sale today on their SmartSensors, bringing a 2-pack down to just $59. On Nest, Google is offering some series discounts, including an $80 savings on a bundle that includes two thermostats and three sensors.



If you have some of your favorites, please leave them in the comments below, and enjoy saving a bunch of money today!