Save 20% on Sonos Home Theater for Black Friday

Sonos‘s speakers have been long-time favorite for us here at TMO and Mac Geek Gab, both for listening to music and enjoying the sound from our home theaters. This weekend Sonos is running a rare sale on their popular Home Theater products.

The Sonos Beam is my current favorite for the living room (and also happens to be their most affordable sound bar). This weekend you can save US$80 and get it for just $319. If you want to spoil yourself and add a Sonos Sub to that, you can save $140 and get the Sub for just $559.

The full deal details are:

• Save $140 on Sub, Playbar, and Playbase (Black Friday price: $559, regularly $699)

• Save $120 on Amp (Black Friday price: $479, regularly $599)

• Save $80 on Beam (Black Friday price: $319, regularly $399)

Act now. These deals are gone after Monday, December 2nd, and aren’t likely to return any time soon. Head on over to Sonos’s store today to place your order and take your home theater – and music listening – up a notch!