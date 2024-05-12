10 Fun Games That You Can Play on a Mac Without a Mouse

PC has always been the go-to platform for serious gaming, but that doesn’t mean you need a Windows machine to have fun. macOS systems have come a long way. You’ll find tons of games that you can play on your Mac without an external mouse—you only need your trackpad and keyboard.

To give you some good examples, I put together a list of my favorites. They range from retro classics like Baldur’s Gate 3 to indie hidden gems like Disco Elysium, so there’s definitely a title that suits your preferences. Let’s dive into it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 stands out not only as a personal favorite but also as a top choice in the RPG genre. It offers a rare treat as not many graphics-heavy titles run smoothly on Mac devices. Every frame is meticulously designed, from the cascading waterfall to the dense forest, with attention to even the smallest details, including the characters’ attire.

Moreover, the plot seamlessly blends compelling storytelling, rich character development, and immersive worldbuilding. Its character creator, the best I’ve ever encountered, offers countless options for crafting a unique protagonist from diverse races, classes, and backgrounds. I actually spent hours experimenting.

As for gameplay, it’s a challenging and sometimes brutal experience, especially during the early stages when your character is more fragile. However, as you progress, you’ll unlock special abilities for combat and defense. You can also use items around you, e.g., barrels or chandeliers, to create traps or obstacles for the enemies.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (the sequel to the infamous Pathfinder: Kingmaker) is another brilliant RPG game. Like Baldur’s Gate 3, you can start by creating a character that suits your playstyle. The story revolves around players—you—acting as heroes. Your mission is to save the mythical world from a demonic invasion.

Each character in the game, even minor NPCs, has a unique backstory that evolves as you progress. Multiple playthroughs with different characters offer entirely distinct experiences as your choices and interactions shape the narrative in unexpected ways.

Another standout feature is its turn-based combat setup. It gives you time to map out strategies that leverage your strengths and weaknesses. This makes it easier for you to understand your enemies, learn their attacks, and analyze which spells to use.

NOTE Your companions will play a major role in your toughest battles. Ensure that you recruit characters with skill sets and abilities that complement each other.

Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy game that’ll keep you hooked for hours. As the leader of a civilization, you’ll guide your people from ancient times to the modern era, starting with the construction of your first city.

If this is your first time playing Civilization, the functions might seem confusing. But don’t worry—there are several tutorials to guide you every step of the way.

The basic premise of this game revolves around managing cities, developing technologies and culture, and interacting with other civilizations. Expect to form a lot of strategies throughout the story.

Civilization VI offers multiple paths to victory. You can achieve domination by conquering all rival cities, or strive for a science victory by researching every technology and launching a colony ship to Alpha Centauri. Likewise, it’s possible to pursue cultural, religious, or diplomatic victories.

Either way, each path requires different strategies and playstyles, allowing you to follow a unique approach every time.

If you’re more interested in mystery puzzles than complex strategy games, you should check out Disco Elysium. I have no words to describe how incredible its gameplay, plot, and character depth are.

To speak of the gameplay, you play as a detective who suffers from extreme amnesia and has no idea who he is or where he comes from. The game revolves around solving a single central murder mystery.

As you unravel different parts of this case, you’ll also discover multiple aspects of your “life” during the entire gameplay. Furthermore, each inhabitant has their own story and multiple side cases adding more depth to the game.

One of the most interesting aspects is its progression. Each decision and action you take has a completely different storyline, and you’ll earn experience points as you solve various mysteries.

Celeste isn’t just for entertainment. It’s a thought-provoking game that can also alleviate symptoms of mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

This title tells the story of Madeline, a young girl crippled with self-doubt. She is out to climb a daunting mountain peak named Celeste. Although she has the skills to overcome whatever challenge comes in her way, her lack of confidence prevents her from performing. It’s your job to help guide her through obstacles.

Being a Platformer genre, it does not offer depth in terms of the gameplay. At a glance, the map actually resembles retro classics like Super Mario, Donkey Kong, and Pac-Man. However, the story itself keeps you engaged throughout.

The antagonist in this game is the dark version of Madeline’s inner self known as Part of Her. She constantly tries to undermine her confidence and stops her from reaching the summit.

However, as the game progresses, Madeline learns to overcome her anxiety and eventually finds inner peace. As per the controls, she can jump, climb walls, and dash in mid-air.

Farming games may initially seem childish, but many become surprisingly addictive once you start playing. Stardew Valley is a prime example of this captivating genre.

You have inherited a run-down farm from your grandfather, and now, you have to spend every day trying to build it from the ground up. To restore the farm, players need to engage in activities such as planting, harvesting, mining, and fishing, among other tasks.

Apart from this, another important part of the game is building relationships with the townfolk, which adds more depth to the game. To unlock other gameplay options, you can craft different tools and machines by gathering resources on your farm.

This game also features multiplayer mode, where you can invite your friends and build your farm with them. The best part of this game is that it is open-ended, which means you can explore different parts of the game at your own pace.

There is no “winner” or “loser” in Stardew Valley. You can roam around, harvest crops, and create your own small digital world.

I have always loved playing racing games since it simply requires a few keyboard shortcuts for the gameplay. Some of my favorites are Asphalt, Dirt, F1, Grid Autosport, and others.

Many racing games are available on Apple Aracade itself, such as Detonation Racing, which is pretty fun to start with.

Speaking of Dirt Rally, this game gives a realistic rally racing experience such as the mechanics and physics behind every turn. There are hundreds of cars to choose from with an exceptional weather system that directly affects the gameplay.

When we talk about racing games, you cannot miss out on Asphalt, which is also available on Apple Arcade. The graphics and performance of this game are brilliant.

There are 250+ cars available, including Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. The multiplayer mode allows you to race with your friends too.

Another unique game added to this list is RimWorld. This is a story-based sci-fi survival colony game in which you need to start building your own colony.

You can choose the type of colony you want to create, but it is highly recommended that you begin with Crashlanded. It provides three colonists and a bunch of other resources to get going.

Once you choose the colony, you can select the characters you want to begin your journey with. The game continues with building structures such as housing, workshops, farms, and defenses.

Then, you must also look after other resources such as food, medicine, and raw materials to ensure the colony’s survival and growth. Similarly, to make the colony more efficient you have the option to research for more technologies to create better equipment and structures.

This game could keep you hooked for hours on end, and you’ll still be left hanging. There’s a lot to uncover every step of the way. Furthermore, you’ll also get the opportunity to interact with other factions on the planet via resource trading and alliance formation.

We’ve explored space, farms, and historical civilizations, so now let’s delve into the subterranean world of Hallownest.

Hollow Knight, another personal favorite, casts you as a knight exploring the captivating underground world of Hallownest. With stunning visuals and challenging combat, especially during boss battles, it offers a unique and rewarding adventure.

As you move ahead and progress in the game, you will uncover new abilities and upgrades that’ll help you unlock initially inaccessible areas. As mentioned the combats are a bit challenging at first since it requires quick thinking and precision. However, once you defeat a lot of these enemies, you’ll get used to using different spells and weapons efficiently.

Although it looks stunning, the soundtrack is usually horrifying and eerie. Overall, the game leaves a ton to explore—you’ll never get tired of it.

Slay the Spire is a widely known and addicting deck-building, rogue-like game. I often play it on my Mac. Its unique concept will keep you hooked for hours.

You start the game by choosing a character with its own set of cards and abilities. The cards allow you to attack, defend, and make various moves to defeat your enemies. This is a somewhat turn-based game: You have to play a certain number of cards, and then it’s the enemy’s turn to attack you.

The major aim of the game is to climb the Spire where you can choose between different paths to reach it. Each path you take comes with enemies, bosses to defend, and a rest phase, among other elements.

The entire game can be challenging, especially in the first few levels, as you must learn how these cards are used and what combinations might be most beneficial.

You’ll also have the opportunity to customize your deck, adding and removing cards to create powerful combinations. As you defeat elite enemies, you’ll acquire relics that grant various bonuses and abilities, further enhancing your strategic options.

This list is perfect for anyone seeking macOS games. If mobile gaming is more your style, however, you might also enjoy exploring the world of iOS emulation.