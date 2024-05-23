Apple is Rumored to be Working on a 20-inch Foldable ‘Crease-Free’ Screen

Picture a stunning 20-inch screen that folds in half- without any creases. This is what the future might be for MacBook loyalists. Apple and LG is reportedly readying to start mass production of these foldable display panels by Q4 2025. This new idea wants to reshape Mac screen.

Wondering how much it would cost? With the expensive parts required for that nearly invisible fold, the cost could be similar to Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which starts at $3,499. As a reference, the 16-inch MacBook Pro available now starts from $2,499. Therefore, this is surely a niche product.

In his latest Medium post, Ming-Chi Kuo shared about the latest development. Interestingly, similar rumors surfaced a couple of months ago. This time around, famed display analyst Ross Young, the display industry analyst, has also talked about the foldable display to The Elec (Korean website). He hinted at a 20-inch display for the MacBook. That said, this is speculation, and we need to take it with a grain of salt.

Apple’s next-gen M5 chip will likely power the foldable MacBook Pro. This tells us the timeline could be anywhere between 2-3 years in the future. So far, Apple has steered clear of touch screens and other hybrid form factors on Mac. Perhaps they don’t want touchscreen Macs to cannibalize iPad sales. All said and done, the 20-inch foldable MacBook could be a game changer if Apple gets it right.



Traditionally, foldable screens are plagued with durability issues. And who in their right mind would like a showpiece laptop that costs upwards of $3000? What do you think of the rumored foldable MacBook? Let us know in the comments below.



Source, 2