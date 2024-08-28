M4 Pro and Max MacBooks Being Mass Produced This Month

Apple is reportedly increasing its production schedule for the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which will feature the new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. According to MacRumors and the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, mass production began this month. This development is supported by display industry analyst Ross Young, who noted that shipments of displays for these models have already commenced. Here is what the upcoming M4 lineup is going to look like.

Image Credits: Apple

The M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are expected to deliver moderate year-over-year performance and power efficiency improvements. The standard M4 chip, which debuted in the iPad Pro earlier this year, showed up to 25% faster multi-core CPU performance compared to the M3 chip, which was skipped for the iPad Pro lineup.

Design-wise, no major changes are expected for the new MacBook Pro models, with Apple likely maintaining the current look. However, there are rumors that new color options, such as Space Black, will be introduced, as revealed by MacRumors.

Apple typically announces new MacBook Pro models in October, and it is likely that the M4 models will follow this pattern.

This release will continue Apple’s strategy of rolling out new chipsets across its product lines, catering to high-end users seeking enhanced performance for demanding tasks.