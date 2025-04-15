10 Years of Apple Watch: Announces Global Close Your Rings Day on April 24 to Mark

On April 24, 2025, Apple is marking the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch by encouraging users to close their Activity rings as part of an event called Global Close Your Rings Day. On this day, Apple Watch users who close all three Activity rings—Move, Exercise, and Stand—will receive a limited-edition digital award, ten animated stickers, and an animated badge for use in Messages. Apple is also giving out a physical commemorative pin at Apple Store locations worldwide, available from April 24 while supplies last.

The Activity rings on Apple Watch are designed to help users track their daily activity. The Move ring tracks active calories burned, the Exercise ring measures minutes of brisk activity, and the Stand ring counts the number of hours users stand and move for at least one minute per hour. Users can customize their goals for each ring and pause them if they need a rest day.

Apple has released new research from the Apple Heart and Movement Study, which analyzed data from over 140,000 participants. The study says that people who frequently close their Activity rings are 48 percent less likely to experience poor sleep quality, 73 percent less likely to have elevated resting heart rates, and 57 percent less likely to report high-stress levels. These findings were consistent across all ages and genders, showing probable health benefits for those who regularly close their rings.

This event, Global Close Your Rings Day, highlights the Apple Watch’s role in helping users adopt healthier habits. The combination of digital and physical rewards, along with research showing the probable benefits of closing Activity rings, encourages users to stay active and engaged with their health.

