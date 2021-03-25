A performance of the play 12 Angry Men… and Women by The Billie Holiday Theater Company will be available exclusively via the Apple TV app from March 26, AppleInsider reported. It was recorded at The Steve Jobs Theatre, which is usually used for product launches.

’12 Angry Men… and Women’ Exclusively on Apple TV

The play is based on a book originally released in 2012. It showcases the work of various men and women whose writing tackles the topic of police brutality against black people. The version being aired from Friday is an updated one. It incorporates the Black Lives Matter movement and the words of Breonna Taylor’s family.

The Billie presents the original theatrical film premiere of our “12 Angry Men…And Women: The Weight the Wait” streaming exclusively on the @AppleTV app. TMW 3/26 Feat @wendellpierce, @lisaarrindell, Hurbert Point-Du Jour & Billy Eugene Jones w/ music by @danielroumain #12Angry pic.twitter.com/PNDelxd6Y6 — BillieHolidayTheatre (@BHolidayTheatre) March 25, 2021

A tweet from The Billie Holiday Theater described The Apple TV Version as the “original theatrical film premiere” of the play. A previous performance is available on YouTube. Also worth noting, the tweet only refers to the app, indicating no requirement of an Apple TV+ subscription to view the performance.