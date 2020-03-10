12 Apps for Working Remotely Featured on App Store

Today Apple featured a story in the App Store that lists 12 apps you can use for working remotely.

Remote Work

Apple and other companies have been encouraging employees to work from home. Yesterday I shared five productivity apps you can use, and now there are 12 apps for collaboration, titled Connect With Your Coworkers. Featured apps include:

  • Microsoft Teams
  • Cisco Webex Meetings
  • Slack
  • ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  • Yammer
  • Convo

And others. All of them are communication apps for virtual meetings.

