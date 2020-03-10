12 Apps for Working Remotely Featured on App Store

Today Apple featured a story in the App Store that lists 12 apps you can use for working remotely.
Remote Work
Apple and other companies have been encouraging employees to work from home. Yesterday I shared five productivity apps you can use, and now there are 12 apps for collaboration, titled Connect With Your Coworkers. Featured apps include:
- Microsoft Teams
- Cisco Webex Meetings
- Slack
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
- Yammer
- Convo
And others. All of them are communication apps for virtual meetings.
Further Reading
[5 Productivity Apps to Help You With Your Work]
Leave a Reply