12 Apps for Working Remotely Featured on App Store

Today Apple featured a story in the App Store that lists 12 apps you can use for working remotely.

Remote Work

Apple and other companies have been encouraging employees to work from home. Yesterday I shared five productivity apps you can use, and now there are 12 apps for collaboration, titled Connect With Your Coworkers. Featured apps include:

Microsoft Teams

Cisco Webex Meetings

Slack

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Yammer

Convo

And others. All of them are communication apps for virtual meetings.

