For iPhone X users experiencing Face ID issues, getting repairs without swapping the entire device is now possible. According to a memo received by MacRumors, the iPhone X was initially excluded from the list of devices available for this program.

Launching the program in March, Apple is giving Apple Stores and authorized repair centers access to parts for the TrueDepth camera system. This allows technicians to repair Face ID without replacing the entire phone. Originally, the program was only available for the iPhone XS and later devices. With the inclusion of the iPhone X, all iPhones with Face ID are repairable without swapping the entire device.

iPhone X and Face ID Repairs

Not only will this potentially reduce repair prices, this is likely to also lower the turnaround time for repairs. Additionally, allowing just the camera to be swapped frees up parts for other repairs. In turn, this is saving the company additional parts.

Repair prices will vary based on service provider, location and device. Currently, repair options are not available for several countries. These countries include Argentina, Barbados, Bermuda, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cost Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Face ID allows users to unlock their phone using the front facing camera. Face ID also allows users to make purchases through Apple Pay. Additionally, content through the iTune Store, App Store, and Apple Books is also available for purchase through Face ID.

Recently, iOS 15.4 introduced the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask. This allows users to use the traditional features of Face ID while also following potential COVID-19 guidelines. This is in thanks to the technology of the TrueDepth camera system. Older iPhones will not be able to use this feature. Though this may come a bit late into the pandemic, it is great that Apple has introduced the feature.