1Password 7.3 Updates the Mini Menu Bar Tool

1Password 7.3 for macOS brings a new “filling brain” as well as an updated 1Password mini that lives in the menu bar.

1Password 7.3 Release Notes

1Password mini has been redesigned to make it easier than ever to get your information out of 1Password.

Our all new “filling brain” analyzes web pages when you bring up 1Password mini and only shows you the items you can fill on that page.

Dragging and dropping your login information into supported third party apps has never been easier.

You can now select your accounts in the vault picker to see all the vaults in that account.

1Password’s “filling brain” is the technology that handles autofilling your information. 1Password 7.3 adds more apps that the mini tool can auto fill into. Plus, you can also drag and drop your logins into apps, instead of just copy/paste. You can download the app here.

