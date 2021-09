1Password has teamed up with Fastmail to give users a way to create email aliases when signing up for accounts.

1Password Email Aliases

The feature is called Masked Email and it creates new, unique email addresses without ever leaving the sign-up page for an online account.

It’s possible with the 1Password extension on desktop browsers, or the new iOS 15 extension for iPhone and iPad. The Masked Email integration is available globally to anyone with both a 1Password and a Fastmail account.