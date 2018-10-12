1Password Auto Fill Disabled on macOS Mojave

If you’ve been wondering why 1Password auto fill doesn’t work on the Mac anymore, it’s because the feature has been disabled.

1Password Auto Fill

macOS Mojave has new security restrictions, and it was because of these restrictions that Agile Bits had to remove 1Password Auto Fill. But in a blog post the company says it agrees with Apple’s decision.

We feel strongly that removing the ability to automatically submit passwords is the right call and protects not only a user’s experience, but also their security, too. I’ll be fully transparent, it’s taken some getting used to, but now that it’s part of my workflow… autosubmit? I don’t miss it.

Apps that can automatically auto fill things are a security risk. When 1Password automatically submits a password, it doesn’t know whether the website is legitimate or not. Plus, users can’t press a no button if they don’t want auto-submission.

