AgileBits announced on Wednesday that its 1Password browser extension supports biometric unlocking for Touch ID, Windows Hello, and biometrics on Linux.

1Password Extension Features

Biometric unlock with the 1Password extension works when the desktop app is installed and locked

Dark Mode is now supported for 1Password in the browser, as well as on-page suggestions

Creating, saving, and updating logins is easier in the browser. When the save window appears, you can instantly see everything that will be added to the new item

If you’re already using 1Password in the browser (the extension formerly known as 1Password X), you’ll be automatically updated to version 2.0 when you next launch your browser.