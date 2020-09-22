Password generator 1Password is teaming up with Privacy.com to let customers generate virtual credit cards right in the browser.

Virtual Credit Cards

With Privacy.com, people link their banking account to generate unlimited virtual credits cards perfect for signing up to online services. And now 1Password customers can use these cards with the 1Password extension for Safari. This lets you:

Create new Privacy.com virtual cards right from your browser

Set spending limits

Save card details in 1Password

Right now the feature is only available in the United States but 1Password does hint of expansion in the future.