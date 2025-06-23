2 Methods To Start Your Mac in Safe Mode: Step-by-Step Guide

Safe Mode can help fix issues like freezing, crashing, and slow performance on your Mac. It loads only essential system files, runs a quick disk check, and blocks unnecessary software like login items and extensions. This gives your Mac a clean environment to diagnose problems. The steps to start your Mac in Safe Mode differ slightly between Apple Silicon Macs and Intel-based models. We’ve discussed both methods below.

How Do I Boot My Mac Into Safe Mode?

1. Start Apple Silicon Macs in Safe Mode

Time needed: 2 minutes On M1, M2, M3, and M4 Macs, follow the steps below to enter Safe Mode. Click on the Apple menu and choose Shut Down. Press and hold the Power button to turn on your Mac and load startup options. Release the key when “Loading startup options” appears. Now, select your startup disk. Unless changed, it should be named Macintosh HD. Press and hold the Shift key, then click “Continue in Safe Mode.” When the login window appears, you may notice “Safe Boot” in red text at the top-right corner. Now log in to your Mac. You may be asked to log in again.

2. Start Intel-powered Macs in Safe Mode

If you’ve got an older Intel-based model, here’s how to reboot your Mac in Safe Mode.

First and foremost, shut down or restart your Mac. Once your Mac restarts, immediately press and hold the Shift key. Release the key when you see the login window. Log in to your Mac. (You may need to log in twice. You’ll see Safe Boot in the top menu bar.



To exit Safe Mode, simply go to the Apple menu > Restart, and your Mac will boot into regular macOS mode.

How to Identify Your Mac Type

In case you don’t know whether you have an Apple Silicon or an Intel-based Mac, you can check using the steps below:

Go to the Apple menu and select About This Mac. If you see an item labeled “Chip”, followed by a name like Apple M1, M2, M3, or M4, you have a Mac with Apple Silicon.

If you see “Processor”, followed by an Intel name (e.g., Intel Core i5), you have an Intel-based Mac.



If your MacBook won’t turn on, here’s how to fix it.