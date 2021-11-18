Get 20% Off Twelve South’s PowerPic Mod Wireless Charger

Twelve South is offering customers 20% off the PowerPic mod Wireless Charger by using the code GiftMyPic. The company will announce more deals for Black Friday 2021.

PowerPic Mod Charger

PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock. Uses any 20-watt USB-C power adapter (not included).

Just remove the magnetic front of the lucite frame, add a photo and you’re done. You can use any portrait or landscape image to match your room’s decor, rep your favorite team or flash your current vibe.

Since PowerPic mod is frameless, there are no phone size limits with this charger. PowerPic mod even works with cases up to 3mm thick. Have AirPods Pro? You’ll be happy to hear PowerPic mod charges them, too.