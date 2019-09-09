Analysts Think Apple Could Get 200 Million Users to Upgrade to iPhone 11

Wall Street analysts believe that as many as 200 million users could upgrade to iPhone 11, some of them in China despite the trade war (via Reuters).

200M Upgrades

Analysts project about 180 million iPhones sold in the next year, with about 60-70 million customers in China upgrading their devices. Currently, Apple has about 900 million active iPhones around the world.

These old phones would be candidates for upgrade and we continue to look at fiscal 2020 as a ‘Trade-in’ iPhone cycle versus 2021 which should be a 5G-driven cycle.

Prices are expected as follows: US$749 for iPhone 11 (iPhone XR model), US$999 for the iPhone Pro (iPhone XS model), and US$1,099 for iPhone Pro Max (iPhone XS Max model).

Further Reading:

[Facebook’s Fake News Loophole]

[iPhone 11 Could Have a New Coprocessing Chip]