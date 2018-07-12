Heads Up Students, the 2018 Apple Student Discount is Here

The 2018 Apple Student Discount is here. Buy a Mac or iPad Pro for college, and get a free pair of Beats headphones. You’ll also get education pricing on AppleCare, certain accessories, and more.

2018 Apple Student Discount

Student pricing is up to US$200 off a qualifying Mac or iPad Pro. If you buy a Mac you’ll get Beats Solo 3 headphones. You’ll get Powerbeats3 with an iPad Pro.

Mac Starting Prices

MacBook: US$1249

MacBook Air: US$849

MacBook Pro: US$1249

iMac: US$1049

iMac Pro: US$4599

Mac Pro: US$2799

iPad Pro Starting Price

iPad Pro: US$629

Apple Pencil: US$89

