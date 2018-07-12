Heads Up Students, the 2018 Apple Student Discount is Here

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

The 2018 Apple Student Discount is here. Buy a Mac or iPad Pro for college, and get a free pair of Beats headphones. You’ll also get education pricing on AppleCare, certain accessories, and more.

[Apple’s ‘Field Trip’ Media Event to Intro New Education Services, Lower Price iPad]

2018 Apple Student Discount

Student pricing is up to US$200 off a qualifying Mac or iPad Pro. If you buy a Mac you’ll get Beats Solo 3 headphones. You’ll get Powerbeats3 with an iPad Pro.

Mac Starting Prices

  • MacBook: US$1249
  • MacBook Air: US$849
  • MacBook Pro: US$1249
  • iMac: US$1049
  • iMac Pro: US$4599
  • Mac Pro: US$2799

Image of a MacBook for the 2018 Apple Student Discount.

iPad Pro Starting Price

  • iPad Pro: US$629
  • Apple Pencil: US$89

[Apple Updates Touch Bar MacBook Pro with 32 GB RAM, New Keyboard]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of