Heads Up Students, the 2018 Apple Student Discount is Here

The 2018 Apple Student Discount is here. Buy a Mac or iPad Pro for college, and get a free pair of Beats headphones. You’ll also get education pricing on AppleCare, certain accessories, and more.
2018 Apple Student Discount
Student pricing is up to US$200 off a qualifying Mac or iPad Pro. If you buy a Mac you’ll get Beats Solo 3 headphones. You’ll get Powerbeats3 with an iPad Pro.
Mac Starting Prices
- MacBook: US$1249
- MacBook Air: US$849
- MacBook Pro: US$1249
- iMac: US$1049
- iMac Pro: US$4599
- Mac Pro: US$2799
iPad Pro Starting Price
- iPad Pro: US$629
- Apple Pencil: US$89
