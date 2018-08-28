2018 iPhone Line May Match iPhone 6 Record Sales

Apple’s new iPhone lineup, likely coming in September, is expected to hit shipment levels the company hasn’t seen since the iPhone 6 launch. Industry sources are projecting between 70 million and 75 million phones shipped by the end of the year.

iPhone X Makes the Money

Insider sources speaking with DigiTimes shared the expectation, saying the lower priced 6.1-inch iPhone model will help boost sales. The 6.1-inch iPhone will look like the iPhone X, but use an LCD screen instead of OLED. It’ll also include the single rear-racing camera like the iPhone 8, plus an aluminum frame instead of steel, and will come in a wider range of colors.

Apple’s OLED iPhone lineup will include a 5.8-inch model and 6.5-inch model, both with the same design as the iPhone X. They’ll sport dual rear-facing cameras and may also support Apple Pencil.

The new iPhone launch hasn’t been announced, but is expected to be on September 12th. If so, pre-orders will start on September 14th, and deliveries plus in-store sales will start on September 21st.

