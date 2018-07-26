Tim Cook Will Speak at 2018 LOVELOUD Festival This Saturday

This Saturday Tim Cook will be speaking at the second annual LOVELOUD Festival located at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. He will also introduce the band Imagine Dragons for a live performance. The 2018 LOVELOUD Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 28, with doors open at 2 p.m. local time, and music beginning at 3:30 p.m. local time.

LOVELOUD Festival

The LOVELOUD Foundation, founded last year by Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons, has a festival dedicated to “Ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept and support our LGBTQ+ friends and family.”

Dan Reynolds talked about Tim, saying:

Tim Cook joining us in Utah for LOVELOUD sends a clear message to LGBTQ youth that they have unlimited potential to achieve their dreams. Tim is an unwavering advocate for human rights and equality, and we’re thrilled he’ll be joining our powerful line-up of speakers and performers.

Other guest speakers include actor Alfonso Ribeiro, dancer Julianne Hough, Ellen Show star Kalen Allen, Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara, Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter, musician WRABEL, singer Mary Lambert, comic Dana Goldberg, singer-songwriters VINCINT & Parson James, and more.

Besides Imagine Dragons, other performers will include Mike Shinola of Linkin Park, Grace Vanderwaal, Zedd, and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees. Stand-up comedian Camera Esposito will perform and serve as the emcee.

You can buy tickets online, and AT&T will live stream the festival on Twitter.

