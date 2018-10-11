2018 National Book Awards List is Out in Apple Books

The 2018 National Book Awards list is out, and you can find them in Apple Books. They are split into fiction, nonfiction, young people’s literature, and translated literature.

Fiction Finalists

A Lucky Man by Jamel Brinkley

Florida by Lauren Groff

Where the Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai

The Friend by Sigrid Nunez

Nonfiction Finalists

The Indian World of George Washington by Colin G. Calloway

American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden by Victoria Johnson

Heartland by Sarah Smarsh

The New Negro by Jeffrey C. Stewart

We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights by Adam Winkler

Young People’s Literature

The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo

The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor

The Journey of Little Charlie by Christopher Paul Curtis

Hey, Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Translated Literature

Disoriental by Négar Djavadi & Tina Kover

Love by Hanne Ørstavik & Martin Aitken

Trick by Starnone & Jhumpa Lahiri

The Emissary by Yoko Tawada & Margaret Mitsutani

Flights by Olga Tokarczuk & Jennifer Croft

You can view them in Apple Books here.