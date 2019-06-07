2019 Apple Camp for Kids Registration Opens June 17

Apple announced that its 2019 Apple Camp for Kids is open for registration starting June 17 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico (via MacRumors).
Apple Camp for Kids is a free program open to kids aged 8 to 12. There are three 90-minute sessions at local Apple Stores.
We have a sneak peek of some of the programs thanks to Apple’s Singapore page:
- Creating Your Own Song with GarageBand: In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 explore how to build their own song. They’ll learn rhythm basics, practise making beats and experiment with Smart Instruments to create a melody in GarageBand for iPad. On the final day, Campers will celebrate their new skills by sharing their song with the group. Devices will be provided.
- Designing Your Dream Park with iPad: In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 learn design skills to imagine a park for their community. They’ll go on a short walk to gather inspiration and take photos of materials, colours and textures. Then they’ll sketch their ideas in the Procreate app using iPad with Apple Pencil to bring their design to life. On the final day, they’ll present their park to the group. Devices will be provided.
- Coding Fundamentals and Programming Robots: In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 explore fun activities to learn how to code Sphero robots. They’ll start with coding fundamentals like commands, loops and functions, then use blocks of code to create a program using the Sphero Edu app for iPad. On the final day, Campers will program lights, sounds and animations to tell their own story starring Sphero. Devices will be provided.
- Directing Your Own Movie with Clips and iMovie: In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 discover how to create fun video footage using iPad. They’ll start with fundamentals of moviemaking like experimenting with camera shots in the Clips app and drawing ideas on storyboards in Keynote. On the final day, they’ll apply their skills to make a captivating movie trailer using iMovie, and they’ll celebrate their creations. Devices will be provided.
