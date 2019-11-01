We’ve Got Five New November 2019 Apple Arcade Games

Apple has added five new games for November 2019: Monomals, The Mosaic, Star Fetched, Super Mega Mini Party, and Jumper Jon.
Monomals
There’s a big music contest going on amongst the world’s best animal DJs ! Armed with a big fishing rod and a plug, go fishing in deep waters to help the DJs catch all of the Monomals, and create your very own music in the MonoMaker.
The Mosaic
You live a monotonous and repetitive lonely life in a cold overpopulated ever-expanding city. The phone is distracting you with meaningless notifications as you move through anonymous crowds on your way to work at a megacorporation where yet another long day with overtime awaits. You have no real sense of meaning – until one crucial day, when strange things start to happen on your commute to work and everything changes.
Star Fetched
Star-Fetched is a sci-fi platformer about a young space-adventurer who is mysteriously teleported to a far away solar system to help defend against an oncoming alien invasion. It combines side-scrolling action with elements of tower-defense, exploration & RPG.
Super Mega Mini Party
Compete with players from around the world in hyper casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends.
Jumper Jon
Jumper Jon takes place in hell, here the player will be exploring all the different areas (10 different areas) with the mission to find a girl named Jane, together they will discover what is causing a big unbalance between good and evil on earth.
