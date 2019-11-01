We’ve Got Five New November 2019 Apple Arcade Games

Apple has added five new games for November 2019: Monomals, The Mosaic, Star Fetched, Super Mega Mini Party, and Jumper Jon.

There’s a big music contest going on amongst the world’s best animal DJs ! Armed with a big fishing rod and a plug, go fishing in deep waters to help the DJs catch all of the Monomals, and create your very own music in the MonoMaker.

You live a monotonous and repetitive lonely life in a cold overpopulated ever-expanding city. The phone is distracting you with meaningless notifications as you move through anonymous crowds on your way to work at a megacorporation where yet another long day with overtime awaits. You have no real sense of meaning – until one crucial day, when strange things start to happen on your commute to work and everything changes.

Star-Fetched is a sci-fi platformer about a young space-adventurer who is mysteriously teleported to a far away solar system to help defend against an oncoming alien invasion. It combines side-scrolling action with elements of tower-defense, exploration & RPG.

Compete with players from around the world in hyper casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends.

Jumper Jon takes place in hell, here the player will be exploring all the different areas (10 different areas) with the mission to find a girl named Jane, together they will discover what is causing a big unbalance between good and evil on earth.

