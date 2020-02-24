Today at Apple Sessions Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020

Apple retail stores will celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with a series of Today at Apple sessions called “She Creates” (via 9to5Mac).

She Creates

From March 1 to March 31, Apple stores will feature these Today at Apple Sessions. This year’s theme is “Each for Equal”, which acknowledges that each person’s thoughts and actions contribute to rejecting bias and affirming gender equality.

Sessions will include drawing with iPad and Apple Pencil with designer Courtney Hoffman in Santa Monica, as well as drawing a character and viewing it in AR with graphic artist Aurélia Durand. Here is the full list of sessions:

