2020 iPhones Will All Reportedly Support 5G

All three models of iPhones coming in 2020 will have 5G connectivity. That’s according to a new note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors).

Three Models of iPhone with 5G Connectivity

In the note, Mr. Kuo said:

We now believe that all three new 2H20 iPhone models will support 5G for the following reasons. (1) Apple has more resource for developing the 5G iPhone after the acquisition of Intel baseband business. (2) We expect that the prices of 5G Android smartphones will decline to $249-349 USD in 2H20. We believe that 5G Android smartphones, which will be sold at $249-349 USD, will only support Sub-6GHz. But the key is that consumers will think that 5G is the necessary function in 2H20. Therefore, iPhone models which will be sold at higher prices have to support 5G for winning more subsidies from mobile operators and consumers’ purchase intention. (3) Boosting 5G developments could benefit Apple’s AR ecosystem.

He explained that “Apple may have the intention to launch the 5G iPhone, which only supports Sub-6GHz, to gain market share by lowering the cost/price for markets which only support Sub-6GHz (e.g., Chinese market).” He added that “5G iPhone, which only supports Sub-6GHz and the version which supports mmWave & Sub-6GHz are regarded as different projects even though they share the same form factor design.”

The analyst previously said he expected three models of iPhone in 2020. These are said to be 5.4 and 6.7-inch high-end models and another 6.1-inch model. All of them will have an OLED display.