Winners of 2020 iPhone Photography Awards Announced

The winners of the 2020 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPA) have been announced, with the grand prize going to Dimpy Bhalotia from the UK. This is the 13th year of the awards.

2020 IPPA

Dimpy Bhalotia won grand prize and Photographer of the Year for her image called “Flying Boys.” It’s a black and white photo of three boys jumping from a wall into the Ganges River. In an interview with Input Magazine, IPPA founder Kenyan Aktulun says the awards are completely independent of Apple.

In the beginning, there were no prizes and Apple wasn’t eager to promote it. Aktulun maintains that the IPPA is completely independent; Apple is not a sponsor and isn’t involved in the competition other than to amplify it. He says all of the submissions and winners continue to astound every year despite many of the winners shooting with older iPhones. One of the winning shots was taken with an iPhone 4, a 10-year-old iPhone.

There are multiple photo categories for photographers of all stripes, like Abstract, Animals, Architecture, Floral, Landscape, Lifestyle, and more.