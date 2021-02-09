Referral Program : Whether in a Party or on a single line, Visible members can refer a friend, family member or even a stranger to Visible to get their next month’s bill for $5.

Visible Community: Visible’s new Community forum allows members to connect, ask each other for tips, and meet up to join a Party. This launch comes as a direct result of consumer feedback: many members have found each other and joined a Party on our social media channels, with nearly one third of all members surveyed currently in a Party with someone they don’t know.