Visible, the prepaid phone carrier from Verizon, has been busy over the past year. On Tuesday it shared details about the features it has added to its service in an email to customers.
New Visible Features
- 5G: Owners of 5G-capable smartphones like the iPhone 12 can access Verizon’s high-speed network through Visible. Members can get up to 200 Mbps speeds without having to pay extra.
- eSIM: New Visible customers have choose to activate their smartphone using an eSIM instead of a physical SIM card. Current supported iPhones include: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- Party Pay: Visible costs US$40/month but customers can lower their bill with Party Pay. Previously a party was limited to four people, but now customers can add an unlimited number of people to a party so that everyone reduces their bill to US$25/month.
- Calling: Customers can now call people in Canada, Mexico, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.
-
Referral Program: Whether in a Party or on a single line, Visible members can refer a friend, family member or even a stranger to Visible to get their next month’s bill for $5.
-
Visible Community: Visible’s new Community forum allows members to connect, ask each other for tips, and meet up to join a Party. This launch comes as a direct result of consumer feedback: many members have found each other and joined a Party on our social media channels, with nearly one third of all members surveyed currently in a Party with someone they don’t know.