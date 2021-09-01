A new report from Liftoff, App Anni, and Poq shows the pandemic has not slowed down mobile shopping. This sector increased 30% from January – May 2021.

Mobile Shopping in 2021

Liftoff’s data draws on more than 95 billion ad impressions, 1.1 billion clicks across 14 million installs, and 39 million in-app events between June 1, 2020, and June 1, 2021. Here are some highlights:

Mobile buying has persisted despite the initial global reopening period, a promising sign that these growth trends are here to stay. Specifically, the analysis revealed a 30.1% increase in purchase rates from Jan 2021 to May 2021 (growing from 15.3% 19.9%). Purchase sizes also spiked, with baskets hitting a high US$88 in June 2021, compared to January’s $74 — a 15.8% increase.

In the ongoing “platform wars,” Android shows great promise—especially in retail. Android users were highly-engaged with shopping apps, spending a collective 2 billion hours a week on these apps as of May 2021, a 51% increase year-over-year.

The report found that Android’s $2.13 cost-per-install (CPI) was 55% less expensive than the US$3.85 of iOS, while simultaneously offering a greater install-to-action rate: 16.5%, compared to the 11.3% of iOS.

Sam Yang, SVP Global Field Operations, App Annie: “Retailers have heavily relied on mobile commerce over the past year to make up for the decrease in in-person purchases. Even as the pandemic restrictions are lifted and stores open to in-person shopping, we predict that mobile commerce will continue to rise and present a key element for retailers to capitalize on.”