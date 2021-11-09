2021 Apple Holiday Gift Guide Released With New Retail Store in Los Angeles

Apple announced the release of its 2021 holiday gift guide at Apple retail stores and Apple.com. The company has also unveiled a new store in Los Angeles within The Grove.

2021 Apple Holiday Gift Guide

With recommendations for photographers, creatives, and health and fitness and entertainment lovers, there are options for everyone in the gift guide. One example:

In collaboration with global artists Jocelyn Tsaih, Antti Kalevi, and Hvass&Hannibal, Today at Apple introduces downloadable Keynote templates for customers to craft personalized holiday cards for everyone on their list. Using iPad or Mac, customers can choose from festive shapes, colorful stickers, and backgrounds.

Apple will also open a relocated store within The Grove in Los Angeles on November 19. Originally opened in 2002, The Grove has been one of Apple’s most popular stores, having welcomed more than 27 million visitors in the past 19 years.