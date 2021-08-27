From August 27 to September 6, BioLite is holding a sale for Labor Day with 20% off all products. The company sells such products like the AlpenGlow portable lantern and its portable FirePit+.

Here are just a few examples.

This portable, rechargeable LED lantern series provides ambient and task-based lighting, as well as an internal accelerometer so users can change light modes with a shake of the wrist. These lanterns are ideal for backyard lighting, camping, and travel with fun features like Candle Flicker and Fireworks lighting modes. US$47.96 US$59.95

Historically, a top-seller during sales periods, the beloved, smokeless portable FirePit is on sale again. With the ability to burn both wood + charcoal, this FirePit doubles as a grill and portable fire unit. Charge your cell phone with the integrated 12,800 mAh battery. US$199.96 US$249.95