From August 27 to September 6, BioLite is holding a sale for Labor Day with 20% off all products. The company sells such products like the AlpenGlow portable lantern and its portable FirePit+.
Here are just a few examples.
AlpenGlow Lantern
This portable, rechargeable LED lantern series provides ambient and task-based lighting, as well as an internal accelerometer so users can change light modes with a shake of the wrist. These lanterns are ideal for backyard lighting, camping, and travel with fun features like Candle Flicker and Fireworks lighting modes. US$47.96
US$59.95
Fire+
Historically, a top-seller during sales periods, the beloved, smokeless portable FirePit is on sale again. With the ability to burn both wood + charcoal, this FirePit doubles as a grill and portable fire unit. Charge your cell phone with the integrated 12,800 mAh battery. US$199.96
US$249.95
CampStove 2+
Turn fire into electricity with this stove. Patented combustion technology creates a vortex of smokeless flames for a portable campfire that can cook your meals and charge your gear, all at the same time. Leave the gas canisters behind and unlock the potential of the sticks and twigs around you. US$119.96
US$149.95