C-Command Software Offers Discounts on its Mac Apps for Black Friday 2021

For Black Friday 2021 through Cyber Monday, C-Command Software is offering discounts on all of its Mac apps with the code BLACKFRIDAY2021.
Discounts From C-Command
- DropDMG (25% off, US$24.99 -> US$18.74) – The easiest way to create and work with Mac disk images (.dmg files).
- EagleFiler (25% off, US$49.99 -> US$37.49). Organize files, archive e-mails, save Web pages and notes, search everything.
- SpamSieve (25% off, US$30 -> US$22.50). Save time by adding powerful spam filtering to the e-mail client on your Mac.
- ToothFairy (17% off, US$5.99 -> US$4.99). Connect AirPods (or other Bluetooth headphones) to your Mac with a single click or keypress.