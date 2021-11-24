Black Friday 2021: Readdle Slashes Prices on ‘PDF Expert’, Calendars

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News
readdle black Friday 2021

From November 25 to November 30, Readdle is offering up to 50% off its most popular apps: PDF Expert and Calendars.

Readdle Sale

  • PDF Expert for Mac – 50% off. PDF Expert is the ultimate PDF app that lets you easily do any PDF task. The app provides you with desktop-class PDF editing and is delightfully easy to use. Edit the text and images, merge PDFs, fill & sign documents, and much more. US$39.99
  • PDF Expert for iOS – 50% off. US$24.99/first year
  • Calendars for iOS – 40% off. The beautiful calendar and planner to organize your life. Unlock all the PRO features like tasks, recurring events, weather, multiple accounts, and more. US$11.99/first year

