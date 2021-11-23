Unclutter Launches ‘The Applaudables’ App Bundle for $75

To celebrate Black Friday 2021, the Unclutter team put together a bundle of 12 Mac apps for US$75, which is a savings of US$275.
The Applaudables
Here’s how it works: You can pick any apps you like for half the price (50% OFF). Or you can get them all together at 78% OFF. Everyone is free to choose the apps they need. Pick one or more products and have them for half the price.
- Aeon Timeline 3 – Create beautiful data rich timelines. US$32.50
- BetterZip 5 – The next generation of archiving. US$12.50
- DaisyDisk – Analyze disk usage and free up disk space on Mac. US$5
- Default Folder X – Enhanced Open and Save dialogs for macOS. US$17.50
- Path Finder 10 – File Manager for macOS. US$18
- Permute 3 – The easiest to use media converter. US$7.50
- Squash 3 – Batch resize and optimize images on macOS. US$14.50
- TextSniper – Extract any uncopyable text from your Mac’s screen. US$5
- TextSoap 9 – Powerful text transformations with just a click. US$25
- uBar 4 – The Dock replacement for Mac. US$15
- Unclutter – Files, notes & clipboard manager for Mac. US$10
- Unite 4 – Turn any website into native app on your Mac. US$12.50