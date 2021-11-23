Unclutter Launches ‘The Applaudables’ App Bundle for $75

To celebrate Black Friday 2021, the Unclutter team put together a bundle of 12 Mac apps for US$75, which is a savings of US$275.

The Applaudables

Here’s how it works: You can pick any apps you like for half the price (50% OFF). Or you can get them all together at 78% OFF. Everyone is free to choose the apps they need. Pick one or more products and have them for half the price.