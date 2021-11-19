Get Free AirPods When You Sign Up For Visible for Black Friday 2021

Starting November 18, Visible is offering new customers a free pair of earbuds when they buy select phones and port their number. Additionally, they’ll get up to US$200 to spend online via the Choose Your Own Gift Card offering. This lets customers to get a virtual gift card worth up to $200 that they can spend almost anywhere.

Visible’s Holiday Deal

To qualify, new customers need to bring their number from their former carrier, and make service payments for 3 full months. Phones eligible for the promotion include iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone13 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel 6, and more.

Available earbuds include AirPods, Beats Studio Buds, Google Pixel Buds, and Samsung Galaxy Buds, while supplies last.