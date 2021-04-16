Apple has published the latest version of its annual environmental progress report. There is an easy-to-navigate webpage here, and the longer 105-page PDF here.
2021 Report Highlights
- Apple’s Impact Accelerator helps Black- and Brown-owned businesses to address their environmental challenges
- 100+ Apple suppliers are committed to 100% renewable energy
- EPA awarded Apple the Safer Choice Partner of the Year
- All Apple facilities use 100% renewable energy
- Tungsten used in iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6 is 99% recycled
- Apple has been carbon neutral for corporate software operations since April 2020
- 40% of all material in MacBook Air with Retina display comes from recycled sources
- The Restore Fund aims to invest up to US$200 million in natural climate solutions
Goals
Apple continues with its goal of having its entire operation be carbon neutral by 2030. The report shared other goals across its company:
- Eliminate plastics in packaging by 2025
- Eliminate waste sent to landfill from Apple corporate facilities and suppliers
- Drive comprehensive reporting of chemicals used in our supply chain to make Apple products
- Integrate Smarter Chemistry innovation into the way Apple designs and builds products
- Avoid exposure to chemicals that could be harmful to human health or the environment
It’s an interesting report, especially the Resources section that talks about materials used in Apple products.