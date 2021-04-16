Apple has published the latest version of its annual environmental progress report. There is an easy-to-navigate webpage here, and the longer 105-page PDF here.

2021 Report Highlights

Apple’s Impact Accelerator helps Black- and Brown-owned businesses to address their environmental challenges

100+ Apple suppliers are committed to 100% renewable energy

EPA awarded Apple the Safer Choice Partner of the Year

All Apple facilities use 100% renewable energy

Tungsten used in iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6 is 99% recycled

Apple has been carbon neutral for corporate software operations since April 2020

40% of all material in MacBook Air with Retina display comes from recycled sources

The Restore Fund aims to invest up to US$200 million in natural climate solutions

Goals

Apple continues with its goal of having its entire operation be carbon neutral by 2030. The report shared other goals across its company:

Eliminate plastics in packaging by 2025

Eliminate waste sent to landfill from Apple corporate facilities and suppliers

Drive comprehensive reporting of chemicals used in our supply chain to make Apple products

Integrate Smarter Chemistry innovation into the way Apple designs and builds products

Avoid exposure to chemicals that could be harmful to human health or the environment

It’s an interesting report, especially the Resources section that talks about materials used in Apple products.