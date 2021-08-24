In its twelfth annual network testPCMag traveled over 10,000 miles across the U.S. to test the speeds of mobile networks AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. One result? T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G network is the fastest in the nation.

2021 Network Speed Test

The test involved surveys in 30 major cities and six rural regions. T-Mobile took the lead for 5G in 24 cities and rural areas, beating AT&T’s score of eight and Verizon’s lead in two areas. One tie was found between T-Mobile and Verizon and one tie between T-Mobile and AT&T.

With a score of 96, T-Mobile’s network reached a maximum download speed of 1,134 Mbps and a maximum upload speed of 140.5 Mbps. It achieved 95% of network availability with an average latency of 28.2 milliseconds.

2021 PCMag network test Results

