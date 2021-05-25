On Tuesday Backblaze announced the spring release for its B2 Cloud Storage platform. The company enhanced its ransomware and security protections, added key new partners, provided performance upgrades, and more.

B2 Cloud Storage Platform

There are a lot of new features in the release; here are just a few:

Server-side Encryption : Expands protection of data at rest, with different options for those who do and don’t wish to take full control of encryption key management.

: Expands protection of data at rest, with different options for those who do and don’t wish to take full control of encryption key management. Mobile Uploads : Adds the ability to upload files directly to B2 Cloud Storage buckets via an iOS device (Android coming soon).

: Adds the ability to upload files directly to B2 Cloud Storage buckets via an iOS device (Android coming soon). Fireball Upgrades : Increases capacity and speed of our data transfer service to streamline moving from on-premises to the cloud.

: Increases capacity and speed of our data transfer service to streamline moving from on-premises to the cloud. Platform Enhancements: Includes upgraded capacity and enhancements to provide scale, resilience, availability, and speed.

Later this year, the team will release a Partner API to enable integrated partners’ ability to provision and manage Backblaze B2 storage natively, with no need to create separate accounts for the customer.