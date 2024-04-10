2024 iPad Pro Likely to Feature OLED Display, hints iPadOS 17.5 Code

The past few months have been all about anticipating the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models. The launch has faced numerous delays, and the latest reports hint that we will see the new devices hit shelves during the second week of May.

A new report from 9to5Mac says that iPadOS 17.5 beta code strings suggest that the upcoming 2024 iPad Pro could sport an OLED display, corroborating previous rumors suggesting new iPad Pro models could feature OLED displays for the first time.

2024 iPad Pro Models May Sport an OLED display

iPadOS 17.5 beta has clues about the new iPad Pro’s display that confirm the early rumors of the iPad Pro featuring an OLED display. The report mentions spotting references to four models: iPad16,3, iPad16,4, iPad16,5, and iPad16,6. Of course, this might translate to the four variants of iPad Pro, in two sizes, each with Wi-Fi and cellular.

The early hints about the potential 2024 iPad Pro with an OLED display came into light last year, with the rumors suggesting that Apple could take wraps off new iPad Pro models with an OLED display in Q4 2024. These rumors and claims were supported by South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

That said, Apple is expected to unveil 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro models in the second week of May, i.e., between May 6 and May 10, unless Apple decides to hold a launch on the weekend. In addition, there are also reports suggesting a press release-only launch event, unlike a traditional event. This seems plausible, given the fact that Apple took wraps off its M3 MacBook Air via a press release, too.

Other than iPad Air and iPad Pro models, there might also be a new Apple Pencil 3 with a squeeze feature and a new upgraded Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

