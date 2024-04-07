2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air may finally Debut in the Second Week of May

The wait for the 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air may finally be over as the release seems imminent. According to reports, these new iPads are set to debut in the second week of May, with a potential release date falling between May 6th and May 12th.

This comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, who had previously suggested that the upcoming 2024 iPad Pro and Air models’ release would likely be adjusted to May. It comes hot on the heels of previous reports mentioning that the purported model numbers of upcoming iPads were spotted on India’s BIS regulatory database.

On top of tossing the release date, Gurman also mentions that the upcoming iPad Pro could come at a higher price tag than its predecessor which might be due to the company shipping the new iPad Pro variants with the OLED display for the first time. The current 11-inch iPad Pro comes at $799 and the elder sibling 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1099, and if reports come true, we might see an increase in the price.

Furthermore, Gurman noted that Apple retail stores preparing to receive new product marketing materials later in the same week which he believes is often a strong indicator of an impending product launch.

That said, Apple is set to unveil two new models of each iPad Pro and iPad Air. The iPad Pro models could feature the M3 chip, OLED displays, thinner bezels, a matte screen option, landscape-oriented front cameras, and various design enhancements, alongside the potential addition of MagSafe wireless charging. Additionally, two new iPad Air models, powered by the M2 chip and equipped with landscape-oriented front cameras, will be introduced, including the debut of a bigger 12.9-inch variant.

There will be some accessories to complement the upcoming releases, too, like a new Apple Pencil 3 with a squeeze gesture, and a new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro to fill the gap between iPads and MacBook.

