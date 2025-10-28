20th Anniversary iPhone could drop physical buttons for haptic design

Apple is working on solid-state buttons for the iPhone expected in 2027. The feature would replace every physical button with touch-sensitive areas built into the frame. The design supports Apple’s goal of creating a borderless “all-screen” device with no visible openings.

Weibo leaker Instant Digital says Apple has finished functional tests for haptic versions of the Side, volume, Action, and Camera Control buttons. Earlier attempts under “Project Bongo” were linked to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro but were dropped late in development. The project is now back and aimed at the 20th-anniversary iPhone.

How solid-state buttons could change the iPhone

Unlike mechanical buttons, solid-state buttons don’t move. They rely on haptic feedback to simulate clicks. Apple’s Taptic Engine can create distinct sensations for light and firm presses, allowing the same button area to perform multiple functions. This setup improves durability and removes wear from repeated use.

The design also supports Apple’s rumored wraparound display. Physical buttons need cutouts, which interrupt a seamless design. By removing them, Apple can keep the edges clean and use lighting or subtle motion to show where buttons are. Each zone could adjust based on context, turning into a shutter control in the camera app or a volume slider during music playback.

For users, this means better resistance to dust and water, consistent tactile feedback, and the possibility of software updates that refine how buttons feel.

The feature fits with Apple’s long-term trend toward minimal hardware and deeper software control. If the leak is accurate, the 2027 iPhone could be Apple’s boldest design since the iPhone X. Still, it remains an unconfirmed report until Apple’s next major product cycle brings proof.