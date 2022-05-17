247 Catcher for Pokémon Go Helps Users Catch ’em All

With over 80 million active users, Pokémon Go is still thriving around the globe. Today, Pokémon Go fans have a new option for auto-catching Pokémon.

247 Catcher Makes Pokémon Go a Breeze

The 247 Catcher is the world’s first Pokemon Go auto-tap catcher that exceeds the 1-hour connection limit. For those that play with a third-party auto-catcher, it is often incredibly hard to keep the device connected to the game for over an hour, the 247 Catcher now provides a solution to that problem.

Furthermore, the device comes with a variety of features for users to enhance their playing experiences.

Features include:

Auto reconnection: This feature allows the device to stay connected for longer than an hour, something other devices do not have.

Auto-tap (attack): For those that like to battle in raids and gyms, users can now have the device do the work for them.

Auto-spin: Users can have 247 Catcher spin Pokéstops for them.

Auto-catch: Allows users to automatically catch Pokémon that are around them.

Portable size: Slightly larger than a coin, makes carrying easy.

Smart alerts: Users can be alerted for auto catch, Pokéstops, as well as Pokémon caught can be shown via LED indicator light, as well as vibration and sound alerts.

The 247 Catcher has a charing time of two hours, with 120 hours of battery usage and a standby time of 15 days.

Years of Experience

The 247 Catcher is a product from PhotoFast Global. The company has over 15 years of experience producing gaming hardware for over 10 million users.

Additionally, the 247 Catcher has become a larger hit for POGO players in Taiwan. the device’s crowdfunding project saw support from over 1000 backers. Many influencers from Taiwan back the product as well.

The device works on any iPhone 7 or above running iOS 12 or later. Android phones running 7.0 with a min of 4GB of RAM and Bluetooth 4.0 or above are also able to run the device.

To celebrate the launch of the 247 Catcher, PhotoFast is also having a giveaway. One lucky winner will receive 14,500 Pokécoins, and nine winners may win a MewTwo Amiibo. You can find out how to enter through the company’s website. The contest ends June 12, 2022.

You can enter the company’s contest and find more about the 247 Catcher here.