3 Missing Features From iOS 18.4 So Far

Today I'm looking at some of the top features available within iOS 18: from Siri integrations to RCS messaging, let's see what Apple offers.

With iOS 18.4, we expected significant Siri upgrades, but so far, none of these features are available in beta 1. Apple may introduce some of these Siri improvements in later iOS 18.4 betas; however, according to Mark Gurman, they have likely been pushed back to iOS 18.5. In the meantime, here are the missing features in iOS 18.4 public beta.

1. On-screen Awareness

With on-screen awareness, Siri can understand and interact with whatever is on your device’s display. If a friend sends you their new address in a text, you can simply tell Siri, ‘Add this address to their contact card,’ and it will extract the information directly from your screen. This feature uses the App Intents framework, allowing developers to make their app content accessible to Siri and Apple Intelligence.

2. In-App Actions

Siri’s improved cross-app functionality will let you perform actions smoothly across multiple apps. Right now, Siri can handle simple tasks like sending texts or setting reminders, but you often complete them faster by tapping manually. With AI-powered in-app actions, you’ll have a more efficient experience. Say, “Send the email I drafted to April and Lily,” and Siri will locate and send it instantly. After editing a photo, you can tell Siri, “Drop it into a specific note,” eliminating extra steps.

3. Personal Context Awareness

Personal context awareness allows Siri to access information stored on your device and provide assistance tailored to your needs. Whether you’re looking for a recipe a friend sent you or need your passport number while booking a flight, Siri quickly finds the details across apps like Calendar, Files, Mail, Messages, Notes, and Photos, even if you don’t remember where to look. Your privacy remains protected since all data processing happens directly on your device.