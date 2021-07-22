On Thursday Satechi released three gallium nitride (GaN) wall chargers in three sizes: 66W USB-C 3 port, 100W USB-C PD, and 108W USB-C 3-port. They’re available to purchase respectively for US$54.99, US$69.99, and US$74.99.

GaN Wall Chargers

66W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger – Perfect for travel of or work on-the-go, this foldable plug can charge three devices simultaneously. Automatically adjusts output to number of devices connected: Offers output combination of 65W, 30W/30W, 45W/20W, 30W/18W/18W, up to 66W total

– Perfect for travel of or work on-the-go, this foldable plug can charge three devices simultaneously. Automatically adjusts output to number of devices connected: Offers output combination of 65W, 30W/30W, 45W/20W, 30W/18W/18W, up to 66W total 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger – Convenient, foldable plug keeps a laptop fully charged through those exhausting Zoom Calls in-office or WFH Modern, sleek space gray finish matches any modern workspace, charging up to 100W

– Convenient, foldable plug keeps a laptop fully charged through those exhausting Zoom Calls in-office or WFH Modern, sleek space gray finish matches any modern workspace, charging up to 100W 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger – Compatible with almost all tech devices, the 108W charger features three PD ports to charge three devices equally at once, or in any of these combinations: 100W, 60W/45W, 88W/20W, 45W/30W/30W, 58W/30W/20W, or 65W/20W/20W, up to 108W total

Each charger is ETL and CE certified.