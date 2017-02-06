32-bit iPhone and iPad Apps Are on Death Row

Apple’s look-forward philosophy means 64-bit iPhone and iPad apps are the future and 32-bit apps are fading into the past. That means the day is coming where 32-bit apps that haven’t been updated to 64-bit will stop working, and if you don’t have a replacement app ready to go you’ll be out of luck.

You can tell which apps are facing an untimely demise thanks to the ominous looking dialog warning that they need to be updated. The dialog puts the writing on the wall for 32-bit apps by saying, “This app will not work with future versions of iOS.”

Apple isn’t saying when 32-bit apps will stop working, but we know the day is coming. It could be this fall when iOS 11 rolls out, or maybe later. Regardless, every 32-bit app you’re using has been put on notice.

We’re curious which apps you use and love that haven’t been updated yet. Dave Hamilton tells me his app is Flight Tracker Pro. I was surprised to find the apps I’m using all seem to be 64-bit already. In fact, I had to install Super Monkey Ball just to have an app that gives me the warning.

Let us know about the iPhone and iPad apps you love that haven’t been updated to 64-bit. You can tell us in the article comments, on Twitter, or on Facebook.